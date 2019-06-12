Judge Awards $4.1 Million in Neo-Nazi Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Muslim comedian Dean Obeidallah

A federal judge has awarded $4.1 million to a Muslim-American radio host who accused a neo-Nazi website operator of falsely accusing him of terrorism.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. had previously agreed to enter a default judgment against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and his company.

On Wednesday, Sargus ruled in favor of SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah and his request for financial damages and for an injunction ordering the website to take down articles about Obeidallah.

Obeidallah says Anglin falsely labeled him the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.

Anglin hasn’t responded to the lawsuit, and his whereabouts are a mystery. His father, Greg Anglin, testified briefly Wednesday but wouldn’t talk about his son.