Israel’s Air-Raid Warning System Upgraded

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:08 am |

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards the southern city of Sderot. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The IDF said Wednesday that it has overhauled its air-raid warning system in order to minimize disruptions to the general population.

The army said that it is has divided the country into 1,700 alarm zones, up from the current 255 zones.

Ariel Blitz, head of public preparedness at the military’s home front command, says the system will more accurately pinpoint where an incoming rocket is heading.

He said that in Israel’s southern region near Gaza 75% fewer individuals will hear each siren. During past rounds of fighting, nonstop air-raid sirens have heavily disrupted life in the area.

The country’s largest cities – Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv, Hadera, Haifa, Be’er Sheva and Ashdod – will be divided into quarters, with a separate warning system for each quarter. Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Rishon LeTzion and Netanya will each be divided into two zones.