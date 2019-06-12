Firebomb-Wielding Terrorists Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 7:02 am |

A firebomb. (Police Spokesman, File)

Indictments were handed down Wednesday against terrorists who attacked Israeli vehicles in Shomron in recent weeks, throwing firebombs at the vehicles. The terrorists were indicted on a series of charges, including attempted murder.

Among the attacks the terrorists are being indicted for was an attack three months ago, in which the terrorists threw firebombs at Israeli vehicles near the town of Yehudiyim in Shomron. After several balked attempts, two members of the gang took it upon themselves to use firebombs that the entire gang of five had built for the purpose of killing Jews. They hit one vehicle with firebombs, causing a fire to break out. B’chasdei Shamayim, the passengers in the vehicle were able to get out, with one individual suffering only from burns.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested six wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.