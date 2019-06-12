BPJCC is Launching Free Computer Classes for the Boro Park Community

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:49 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council is launching the first in a series of new computer courses done in partnership with Community Board 12 starting this coming Tuesday, June 18. The courses will take place in a brand new, state-of-art computer lab with new computers provided to each participant.

The new computer lab can accommodate a significant number of attendees for each course in an attempt to meet demand. Separate classes are being offered to men and women.

Sessions will be given by a highly experienced, hand selected computer instructors. The six-week courses are provided free on a first come, first served basis.

“The BPJCC and the entire community are grateful to Councilman Kalman Yeger and Councilman Mathieu Eugene,” says Avi Greenstein, CEO BPJCC, “for partnering with us in this endeavor. This will allow hundreds in the community to have the ability to excel in their jobs and expand their livelihood through the free courses. We appreciate all Community Board 12 has done as well in providing us with new laptops and the spacious new accommodations which are so much more conducive to learning.”

Interested participants can reach out to the BPJCC at (718) 972-6600 or stop by the office at 1310 46th Street to reserve a first come first served slot.