Airborne Explosives Detonate in South, No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:14 pm |

An Israeli soldier seen near balloons released by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in March. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90, File)

An airborne explosive device detonated over a town in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries and no damage were reported.

“An explosive balloon detonated near a community in the Eshkol region. Residents reported a loud blast heard in the community,” an Eshkol spokesperson says.

It was the first such incident in over a month, since the unofficial ceasefire between Israel and Gaza terror groups.

In a separate incident, police were called out to a cemetery in Be’er Tuvia, east of Ashdod, after a blast was reported there.

The cause of the explosion appears to have been a previously unexploded Gaza rocket that went off.

No reports of anyone injured.

In another security item on Wednesday, the IDF’s Central Command has notified several communities in Yehudah and Shomron of its plans to cut down on guards at eight security posts in the region, according to Ynet.

The cuts are said to be a result of budgetary constraints.