Key Arab Countries Confirm Participation in Bahrain Conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:18 am |

Egypt, Jordan and Morocco have informed the Trump administration they plan to attend a U.S.-led conference in Bahrain in late June on proposals for boosting the Palestinian economy as part of a coming U.S. peace plan.

White House adviser Jared Kushner told the al-Quds Palestinian daily that Amman and Cairo will take part in what the U.S. terms a “workshop,” and Israel’s Channel 13 quoted a U.S. official saying that Morocco has also confirmed it will attend.

Kushner also said that an official announcement on the participation of Jordan and Egypt could be expected in the coming hours.

Egypt and Jordan’s participation is considered especially important since they have historically been key players in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. However, Palestinian leaders have vowed to boycott the June 25-26 conference.