Four Sifrei Torah Stolen From Bnei Brak Shul

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:54 am |

The vandalized shul in Bnei Brak. (Eli Shlezinger/BHOL)

The mispallelim of the Tiferes Shimon shul on Bnei Brak’s Rabi Akiva Street were shocked Tuesday morning to discover that the safe of the aron kodesh was broken and four sifrei Torah were stolen, as well as other sifrei kodesh – including Neviim – were found on the floor, desecrated.

The mispallelim who discovered the break-in alerted the police.

The desecrated sifrei Neviim and Kesuvim in the shul. (Eli Shlezinger/BHOL)

The Dan region police forensics tried to locate fingerprint samples to identify the suspects. Cameras were also taken from nearby stores.

“The Israel Police views every incident of violence and bullying against a body and property severely and will act by all means at its disposal against lawbreakers,” the police statement said.