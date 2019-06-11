1.2 Million Tons of Illegal Meat Seized in Northern Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:25 am |

Health Ministry officials on Monday night confiscated 1.2 tons of “illegal meat” – meat that had been produced by slaughterers in Arab villages or Arab-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. The meat was discovered in a refrigerated warehouse in Shfaram in northern Israel during a routine inspection.

Over the past three years, security officials have seized over 1,000 tons of illegally slaughtered meat, that were nabbed in over 400 separate smuggling attempts. Along with the meat officials discovered labels and packaging indicating that the meat was to be packaged and prepared for distribution to Israeli stores.

Illegally-slaughtered meat produced in PA-controlled areas is often sold in Israel without supervision, often under the names of well-known Israeli brands, with fake documentation, hashgachah information. Officials have called on the public to help enforce the law by purchasing meat only from well-known stores and suppliers, and to seek out products that are properly packaged, with production and expiration dates clearly marked.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that it “works with all law enforcement agencies, as well as with the Agricultural Ministry, the Tax Authority, and customs officials to end instances of illegal smuggling of goods that will be sold to Israelis, endangering them. We will continue to work to prevent these goods from being sold in Israeli stores and markets.”