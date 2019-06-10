Community

Thousands Daven at Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos

Tens of thousands of Jews participated in tefillos at the Kosel on Shavuos. Throngs of mispallelim converged on the Kosel at dawn from all over Yerushalayim, accompanied by a heavy police presence. The tefillos proceeded, baruch Hashem, without incident. Thousands more traveled to daven at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, (C) leads singing at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos, with a group of bachurim of the yeshivah. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Tefillos at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)