Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
June 11, 2019
June 11, 2019
ח' סיון תשע"ט
ח' סיון תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Thousands Daven at Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos
Community
Thousands Daven at Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos
Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm |
ז' סיון תשע"ט
Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:38 pm |
ז' סיון תשע"ט
Tens of thousands of Jews participated in
tefillos
at the Kosel on Shavuos. Throngs of
mispallelim
converged on the Kosel at dawn from all over Yerushalayim, accompanied by a heavy police presence. The
tefillos
proceeded,
baruch Hashem
, without incident. Thousands more traveled to
daven
at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Hagaon Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi,
shlita
,
Rosh Yeshivah
, Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, (C) leads singing at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos, with a group of
bachurim
of the yeshivah. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Tefillos
at the Kosel on Motzoei Shavuos. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content