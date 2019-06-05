Trump Says Prepared to Talk to Iran, But Always a Chance of Military Action

LONDON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:58 am |

Britain’s Prince Charles and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen at Winfield House during Trump’s state visit in London, Tuesday. (Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis)

President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.

“So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office,” Trump told British news station ITV. “They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today.”

When asked if he thought he would need to take military action, Trump said, “There’s always a chance. Do I want to? No. I’d rather not. But there’s always a chance.”

He said, when asked, that he was prepared to talk to Rouhani: “Yeah, of course. I would much rather talk.”