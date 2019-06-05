Trump, Obama Send Condolence Messages to President Rivlin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:42 pm |

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended condolences to President Reuven Rivlin over the death of his wife Nechama, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness.

“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to President Reuven Rivlin and the entire State of Israel upon the passing of Mrs. Nechama Rivlin,” Trump said in a tweet on behalf of himself and the First Lady.

“Mrs. Rivlin represented her beloved country with grace and stature,” he added. “We will miss her along with all those who knew her.”

Former President Barack Obama sent a hand-written condolence message:

“Dear President Rivlin, Michelle and I want to offer you our deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved Nechama. We recall with great fondness our visit together, and it was clear that you and I share the great blessing of having had an extraordinary partner for our journey through life.

”I hope these cherished memories help ease the pain of loss for you and your family.

You are in our prayers.

Barack Obama.”

Mrs. Rivlin was buried at 6 p.m. Israel time at the Mount Herzl national cemetery in Yerushalayim.

The levayah included Tehillim and the El Male Rachamim prayer.

On Thursday and Friday, the president and his family will receive condolence visits at his official residence in Yerushalayim as part of the traditional shivah mourning period.

“I’m happy Nechama is no longer suffering. She really deserves the love she is getting now and the recognition of her service and work,” Channel 12 news quoted Rivlin telling friends following his wife’s death.

The Rivlins had been married since 1971. In an archival interview that has been quoted frequently in the past day, President Rivlin was asked what he would most like to have written on his gravestone: “Me? That I was Nechama’s husband,” he said.