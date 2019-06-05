Sullivan County Issues Measles Exposure Advisory

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:39 pm |

The Sullivan County Public Health Department is notifying the public of possible exposures to individuals who recently tested positive for measles. Sullivan County now has five (5) confirmed cases since March and two additional suspect cases.

Residents of local mosdos in South Fallsburg and Kiamesha Lake may have been exposed between May 25-June 3, 2019.

Two confirmed contagious individuals have been quarantined via a mandatory isolation order issued by the Public Health Director. Public Health Services staff continue to closely monitor the situation.