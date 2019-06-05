Regional Briefs – June 5, 2019

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:56 pm |

61 Arrested At Tenant Protection Protest At NY State Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sixty-one people have been arrested after protesters frustrated by the slow movement of proposals to strengthen tenant protections blocked access to the Senate and Assembly chambers in the New York state Capitol.

The group, which included New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, marched through the Capitol chanting protests before blocking the legislative doors. They were charged with disorderly conduct.

NY Farmers Seek Compromise On Farmworker Overtime

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some New York farmers say they’re open to compromise on legislation designed to help agricultural laborers.

Several farm owners traveled to Albany on Wednesday to discuss legislation before the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly which would allow farm workers to unionize, collect disability benefits and receive overtime for working more than 40 hours per week.

Ocasio-Cortez: Serious Climate Plan To Cost At Least $10T

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any plan to adequately address climate change would likely cost at least $10 trillion, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday as she responded to a flurry of climate proposals from Democratic presidential candidates.

The New York Democrat, a co-author of the Green New Deal, is seen as an influential voice on climate policy, especially among Democrats. The Green New Deal would shift the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Closed Nuclear Plant Holds Final Test Of Emergency Sirens

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An energy company has staged the final test of its emergency warning sirens at a closed nuclear plant in southern New Jersey.

Exelon Generation tested the sirens at the Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township on Tuesday and said no issues were detected.