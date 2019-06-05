Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
June 5, 2019
June 5, 2019
ב' סיון תשע"ט - מ״ו בעומר
ב' סיון תשע"ט - מ״ו בעומר
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
National
Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $530 Million
National
Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $530 Million
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:10 pm |
ב' סיון תשע"ט
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:10 pm |
ב' סיון תשע"ט
A lotto sign in a Brooklyn deli Wednesday displays the jackpot of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. (Hamodia)
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content