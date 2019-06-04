Community

Tefillos at Kever HaShelah in Teveria on Erev Rosh Chodesh

Davening at the kever of the Shelah, Harav Yeshayah Horowitz, in Teveria, Monday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan. The Shelah wrote a special tefillah to be recited on Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan. (David Cohen/Flash90)
