New York City Prosecutors Ask Feds to Send Manafort

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:26 pm |

Paul Manafort in a mugshot photo at the Alexandria Detention Center in Alexandria, Virgina. (Photo by Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

New York prosecutors have asked federal prison officials to transfer Paul Manafort to New York City so he can be arraigned on state fraud charges. Todd Blanche, Manafort’s criminal defense lawyer in New York, told CNBC on Tuesday that he expects Manafort to be sent to the Big Apple in coming weeks.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is currently serving a 7 1/2-year sentence for bank fraud and other offenses at a Federal minimum- security prison in Pennsylvania.

But he is also under indictment on similar state charges in New York.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had requested the transfer. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case.

If the request is granted, Manafort could be housed in the city’s notorious jail complex on Rikers Island. The New York Times reported that he will most likely be held in isolation while facing state fraud charges.

Federal and local corrections officials declined to comment. Manafort’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to messages.