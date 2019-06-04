Maritime Border Talks With Lebanon to Start in Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Israel expects to start U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon on setting their maritime border within weeks, a senior Israeli official said on Tuesday.

Lebanon has not commented publicly on whether it would attend talks or on any possible timeline.

However, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said recently the two countries are close to establishing a framework for negotiations under United Nations auspices.

The statement came after a meeting last week between Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and U.S. Acting Secretary of State, David Satterfield. He has been shuttling between the two countries to mediate in the border dispute.

The Foreign Ministry said Satterfield conveyed Israel’s response to the Lebanese proposals and that the atmosphere was “positive.”