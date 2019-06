YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm |

A view of the large fire raging in Even Sapir, just west of Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Firefighters were battling a fire on Begin Road, a main thoroughfare bisecting Yerushalayim, near Route 1, on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven firefighting squads, supplemented by at least four firefighting planes, have been deployed in the area, in the western side of the capital.

Some homes in the village of Even Sapir have been evacuated, according to firefighters.

Begin Road was closed in both directions until further notice.