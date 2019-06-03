Want up-to-the-
June 3, 2019
June 3, 2019
כ"ט אייר תשע"ט - מ״ד בעומר
כ"ט אייר תשע"ט - מ״ד בעומר
Community
Tefillas HaShelah for Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan
Tefillas HaShelah for Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan
כ"ט אייר תשע"ט
This special prayer was composed by the Shloh Hakodosh to express the prayers of parents on behalf of their children. The Shloh said that the optimal time for parents to recite this prayer is Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan, but it may be recited anytime.
