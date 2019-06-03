Regional Briefs – June 3, 2019

Monday, June 3, 2019 at 6:43 pm |

Small Earthquake Reported Off New Jersey Coast

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) – A small earthquake was recorded off the New Jersey coast and it does not appear anyone noticed.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.0 magnitude quake happened about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east-southeast of Brigantine on Saturday morning. It occurred a little more than 4 miles (6 kilometers) below the surface.

The USGS says it has not received any reports from anyone who may have felt the earthquake.

Waste Authority Has Big Plans for Food Scraps Energy Program

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) – A waste program in upstate New York hopes to produce energy from about 20,000 tons of food scraps each year.

Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority executive director Bill Rabbia tells the Utica Observer-Dispatch that the Food2Energy program will ramp up slowly, initially processing 8 to 9 tons of food waste weekly in the new machines.

The processed waste will go to an anaerobic digester, where microorganisms will break it down and convert it into a gas, like methane, which can be turned into energy.

Pittsburgh Flight Returns to LaGuardia After Bird Strike

NEW YORK (AP) – A Pittsburgh-bound flight has safely returned to New York’s LaGuardia Airport after a bird strike.

American Airlines Flight 2107 returned at around 8:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

The airline said it was rebooking 98 passengers and evaluating the plane. It apologized for the delay.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Cheryl Albiez says the pilot did not declare an emergency but asked to return to the airport for an inspection.

New Jersey Man Dies in Fireworks Accident

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A man has died of injuries stemming from a fireworks accident in New Jersey’s largest city.

Newark police say 23-year-old Antonio Ortiz had burned his fingers and had internal injuries when he was pronounced dead at University Hospital early Sunday.

Police do not know what type of fireworks were used.