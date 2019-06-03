Likud Denies Coalition Accord on Gender Separation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 3, 2019 at 3:24 pm |

The Likud party has denied a report of an agreement in the failed coalition talks to abolish the prohibition on separation of men and women in public places.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu acceded to the demand from Shas, United Torah Judaism and the Union of Right Wing parties.

The Likud issued a statement on Monday night saying that “there was no agreement with the chareidi parties on cancelling separation between men and women in public events.”

Avigdor Liberman wrote on Twitter, Monday evening, “Today we have received further proof that the Likud, under the leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu, has yielded to all the demands of the charedi-religious in the coalition negotiations.”

Liberman continued, “The cancellation of the prohibition on segregation between women and men is another step towards turning the State of Israel into a halakhic [Jewish-law] state. Yisrael Beytenu will not lend a hand and will fight with all its might to prevent this.”

Earlier on Monday, Liberman blasted URW MK Betzalel Smotrich for saying that as justice minister he would try to advance the Torah system of law.