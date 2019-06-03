Last Survivor of Sobibor Death Camp Dies at 97

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 3, 2019 at 6:59 am |

Semion Rosenfeld.

Semion Rosenfeld, z”l, the last living survivor of the Sobibor death camp, passed away Monday at the age of 97.

Rosenfeld was born in Ukraine in 1922 in the town of Ternovka, and in 1940 he was drafted into the Red Army. A year later, he was captured by the Germans and sent to set up a labor camp in Belarus, Minsk.

He was later transferred to an extermination camp near the railway station of Sobibor in Poland, where some 250,000 Jews were murdered between April 1942 and October 1943.

Rosenfeld escaped the camp along with 300 other prisoners in September 1943 during an uprising in which 11 SS men were killed. Many of those who took part in the uprising were killed or captured in the days that followed. Rosenfeld, however, hid in the woods with a small group of prisoners until the spring of 1944.

He made aliyah in 1990 with members of his family, some of whom now live in the United States.

In recent years Rosenfeld lived in a retirement home in Yad Binyamin in central Israel. He passed away at the Kaplan Medical Center in Rechovot.

He is survived by two sons and five grandchildren.

His funeral will be held later Monday in Bnei Eiyash.