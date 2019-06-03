Business Briefs – June 3, 2019

Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:34 pm |

Apple Previews New Software As It Diversifies Beyond iPhones

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple revealed upcoming changes to its phone and computer software Monday, some intended to support new digital services intended to offset eroding sales of the iPhone. Apple emphasized privacy protections in its presentation, much like Google and Facebook have done recently.

China Data Suggests Trade War Hit; Tech Group Reverses Stand

BEIJING (AP) — A new report on Chinese manufacturing suggests Beijing’s trade war with the Trump administration is causing economic damage domestically. And the world’s largest body of technology professionals, IEEE, said it was lifting a restriction on research cooperation it had imposed on employees of Chinese tech giant Huawei.