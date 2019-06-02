Moatzos Gedolei and Chachmei HaTorah Issue Joint Call for Tefillos on Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:34 am |

In a joint kol korei, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah, and the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas have dedicated Monday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan, as a day of tefillah and hisorerus in response to the ever-growing spiritual dangers of the misuse of technology.

The Gedolim state that although there is a great hisorerus among Torah Jews to take all necessary measures in response to this grave spiritual treat, the shattered cry of the relatives of those who have fallen victim to this danger — men and women of all ages — are still being heard, and we are obligated to plead to Hashem about this grave nisayon.

The kol koreh points out that it is known that Erev Rosh Chodesh — and Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan in particular – is a most propitious time to be mispallel that our children and descendants should go in the ways of Hashem, and urged that pirkei Tehillim be recited in public, every kehillah according to their own customs.