Human Rights Watch Director Allowed to Stay While Fighting Deportation

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 12:50 pm |

Israel’s High Court has issued a ruling allowing the local director of Human Rights Watch to remain in the country while he fights a deportation order.

A lower court in April ordered Omar Shakir to leave the country, saying his activities against Israel’s communities in Yehudah and Shomron amount to a boycott of the country. Israeli law bars entry to those who have publicly supported such boycotts.

Shakir, who is a U.S. citizen, had appealed to the court to allow him to stay for the duration of the proceedings.

In Sunday’s ruling, the Court did not set a date, but said the appeal should be heard in the current court year ending July 21.