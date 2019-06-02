Hospital: Man Seriously Wounded in Old City Stabbing Breathing Without Respirator

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 10:52 am |

Security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The man who was seriously wounded in Friday’s stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim is now breathing without the help of a respirator, according to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The hospital said Sunday that Gabriel Lavi’s condition has improved, baruch Hashem, but he remains in intensive care.

Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, 16, sustained light-to-moderate wounds in the stabbing attack.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian man, was shot dead by police officers at the scene.

All are asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Gavriel ben Ines (47) and Yisrael Meir ben Chavah (16).