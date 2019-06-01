Two Rockets Fired at Golan, No Injuries or Damage

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 pm |

An Israeli soldier walks past armored Israeli military vehicles on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights. (Reuters/Ammar Awad/File Photo)

Two rockets were reportedly fired at the Golan Heights Motzoei Shabbos from Syrian territory, reports said. B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no injuries or damage reported.

The rockets fell in an area of the Golan that was not populated. No alarms or sirens were sounded, and residents were only aware of the attack from the explosions that were heard. It is not clear who fired the rockets. In the past, such firings were the result of attacks that went off course by rebel groups or Syrian army units against each other. In recent days tensions have risen significantly in Syria between the rebels and the Syrian army.

Earlier in the week, a Syrian missile was fired at an Israeli fighter jet on a routine mission in northern Israel. The missile missed the Israeli plane and fell in Syrian territory. In response, the IDF hit the launcher that the missile was dispatched from. The IDF stressed that the Israeli plane did not enter Syrian territory.