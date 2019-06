WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:47 pm |

White House legal counsel Emmet Flood exits the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a member of his legal team, EmmetFlood, will leave his post later this month after helping him handle the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign.