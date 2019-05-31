Two Jews Wounded in Stabbing Attack in Old City, One in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:30 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim, on Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two Israelis were wounded, one critically, in a stabbing attack outside Shaar Shechem in the Old City of Yerushalayim Friday morning. Security officials said that the culprit was a 19-year-old Arab from a Palestinian Authority-controlled area who was in Yerushalayim illegally. The victims were a 47-year-old man and an 16-year-old. The terrorist was shot and killed.

An initial investigation showed that the terrorist attacked the 47-year-old man near Shaar Shechem, who was on his way to Shacharis at the Kosel, striking him in the neck and and upper body. The terrorist then ran into the Old City, ending up on Rechov David in the Jewish Quarter. He stabbed another Israeli as he ran away. He was shot in the area of the Churva shul in the Old City, after he finished Shacharis at the shul, and was on his way back to yeshivah.

The man stabbed at Shaar Shechem was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital and was listed in critical condition. He underwent emergency surgery, and his situation was then listed as serious.

The 16-year-old stabbed in the Old City had moderate wounds and was taken to the same hospital.

Police increased their presence in the area in response to the attack, and set up checkpoints around the Old City and Arab neighborhoods. Tens of thousands of Arabs are expected to converge on Har HaBayis Friday, for the last Friday of Ramadan.

All are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Gavriel ben Ines (47) and Yisrael Meir ben Chavah (16).