Regional Briefs – May 30, 2019

Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 6:35 pm |

NY’s Largest Business Group Backs Licenses For Illegal Immigrants

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Business Council of New York State, the state’s largest business advocacy organization, is backing legislation that would authorize drivers licenses for residents who entered the country illegally.

Business Council President and CEO Heather Briccetti said the proposal would boost the state’s economy and help businesses that employee immigrants. She also called it the “right and decent” thing to do.

Gillibrand Lands Her 1st New Hampshire Endorsement For 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand has picked up her first New Hampshire endorsement, announcing that state Rep. Sue Ford says she’s “the best person” for the White House.

In a statement released by Gillibrand’s campaign, Ford says the New York senator “cares for New Hampshire families and her own.”

NY Teacher On Leave After Complaints Of Mock Slave Auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A fourth-grade teacher in a northern New York school district has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having white students bid on black classmates during a mock slave auction.

The mother of one of the black students tells WWNY the incident happened Tuesday at North Elementary School in the Watertown City School District.