Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:52 pm |

Thursday evening, 25 Sivan, 45 busloads of mispallelim came to visit the kever of Yosef Hatzaddik in Shechem. The caravan of buses arrived under the protection of IDF guard.

Tefillos are generally arranged each month, but they are usually on a much smaller scale. Tonight, however, since it is the sefirah of yesod shebiyesod, the amount of mispallelim arriving was greatly increased.