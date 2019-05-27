Shaked Denies Joint Election Run With Liberman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 5:43 am |

Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yןsrael Beytenu Party. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Why is Avigdor Liberman being so stubborn in demanding full compliance with his version of the draft law? A report on Channel 13 Sunday indicates that it is because he is convinced his fortunes will change for the better – especially if he brings Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on board.

For her part, Shaked said that rumors that she would be joining Yisrael Beytenu were incorrect. According to the report, Shaked has met with Liberman at least twice in recent weeks, ostensibly to discuss her joining Liberman. Speaking to a legal forum Monday, Shaked said that while she did meet with Liberman, “I can say that the reports” that she will run with Liberman “are incorrect.”

According to the report, Liberman’s internal polling shows that if he brings Shaked on board, he could get as many as 10 seats in a new Knesset. When asked about the report by Kan News, Liberman said he “would be happy” to run with Shaked. A senior source in Yisrael Beytenu told Channel 13 that the results of the poll are an important factor in Liberman’s stubbornness, and that he believes that elections would turn him into a major force in a new government.

Shaked, Israel’s outspoken Justice Minister, is considered one of Israel’s most popular political figures. Nevertheless, her New Right party, led by Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, fell short of the electoral threshold by some 1,400 votes. Bennett has not announced if he would run in new elections if they indeed do take place.