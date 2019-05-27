IDF Conducts Retaliatory Strike on Syrian Position

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 4:03 pm |

Smoke rising across the border in Syria during air strikes. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position after it fired at an Israeli warplane on Monday, the Israeli military said.

It issued the statement after the Syrian state news agency SANA said Israel targeted a military position in Syria’s Quneitra province, killing one fighter and wounding another.

However, the IDF said that the incident began when an Israeli fighter jet was fired at on a routine flight in the north of the country, near the Syrian border.

The army maintained that the anti-aircraft shell fired at the Israeli plane fell inside Syrian territory, and the mission was completed as planned.

The air strike on the Syrian position came in response to the initial Syrian aggression.

Also at the Lebanese border Monday night,the IDF blocked an attempt by some 15 Lebanese nationals to breach the security fence on the northern border.

Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades to deter the group, after two of the men climbed the border fence and attempted to damage it, the army said.

According to Lebanese media, a riot broke out after Israel installed security cameras along the Blue Line, the internationally recognized dividing line between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese group dispersed shortly after the soldiers fired the non-lethal weapons at them.