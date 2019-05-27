DeSantis Condemns BDS in Ariel Visit

MIAMI (Hamodia/AP) -

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:36 pm |

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the BDS boycott movement on Monday, at the outset of a four-day visit to Israel.

“I say here: BDS has no place in Florida,” he said, during a ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the University of Ariel and Florida State University.

“This agreement will strengthen the bond between two of our higher education institutions and will benefit Israeli and Florida students and research endeavors for years to come,” the governor said in a tweet from Ariel in the Shomron.

“I personally have fought Airbnb’s discriminatory policy against Jewish-owned properties in Judea and Samaria, and only recently have they changed their discriminatory policy,” he added.

DeSantis is leading a delegation on a trade mission to help boost the state’s economy and solidify its bonds with Israel.

The Republican governor addressed 100 of the state’s top legislative policymakers, lobbyists, business brokers and academic leaders Sunday night.

The agenda includes learning how Israel feeds its population of 9 million, manages limited water resources and keeps schools secure.

The team will meet with business and academic leaders over the next few days.

A pool report organized by the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors says some delegates will take side trips, focusing on issues close to their constituents’ needs.

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, whose district includes Parkland, hopes to learn about school security.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried is seeking information on agriculture and water management.