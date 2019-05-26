Palestinian PM Suggests Revoking Recognition of Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Sunday that the Palestinians can’t continue recognizing Israel if it does not recognize them, reported the Jerusalem Post.

In the aftermath of the government’s policies and the U.S. Administration’s “bias”, PLO and Fatah institutions have recommended the Palestinian leadership “revise” their relationship with Israel, including halting security coordination between the PA security forces and the IDF as well as revoking PLO recognition of Israel.

The U.S. administration is planning an economic conference next month in Bahrain where they plan to unveil the economic portion of their long-awaited plan for peace in the Middle East. The PA has rejected the Bahrain conference, calling on all countries to boycott the gathering. “The problem in Palestine is not economic,” Shtayyeh said, “but political, and any solution must be political to end the occupation, recognize the refugees’ right of return and establish an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.”

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat, in an interview with the Saudi daily Arab News, called on Arab states that have agreed to attend the conference to reevaluate their decision.

The “deal of the century,” the PLO committee added, “is nothing but an American scheme whose implantation began by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the legislation of the settlements, dropping the term ‘occupation’ and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the right to establish their state, as well as the closure of the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington and the US Consulate in Jerusalem.