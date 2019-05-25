Trains to Long Island’s East End Suspended After Derailment

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) -

Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:13 pm |

Train service to the east end of Long Island is suspended for the first day of Memorial Day weekend after an early morning derailment on the Long Island Rail Road.

No injuries were reported.

The LIRR tweeted that the derailment followed a “slow-speed impact” between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train derailed.

Railroad officials say there will be no regular trains to the popular vacation destinations of Montauk and the Hamptons on the first day of the holiday weekend.

By afternoon, the LIRR started running bus service from Patchogue to Hampton Bays and a shuttle train to and from Montauk that is to continue through Sunday.

The MTA says track damage is extensive.