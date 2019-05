Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:58 am |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Drivers across the nation saw stable gas prices going into the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average gas price Friday was $2.84, down a penny from last week and also below the average of $2.96 at this time last year.

Analysts say lower oil prices and an increase in gasoline supplies are keeping prices relatively stable in many areas — good news to the 37.6 million Americans expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.