Staten Island Yeshivos Vandalized With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

NEW YORK -

Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:48 pm |

Another act of antisemitism in the city is being investigated yet again by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit. Officials said the vandalism took place late Wednesday night.

Someone painted “Synagogue of Satan” on a yeshiva on Harold Street in Manor Heights. Yeshiva Nesivos Hatalmud on Harold St was vandalized with anti-Semitic messages, and the letters “SOS” were also painted on another yeshiva across the street.

A Jewish volunteer safety patrol group posted surveillance video of the suspect on Twitter.

The NYPD says anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city were up 82 percent over the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.