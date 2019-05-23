Want up-to-the-
May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
Community
A View of Hadlakos Overnight in Meron
Community
A View of Hadlakos Overnight in Meron
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:40 am | י"ח אייר תשע"ט
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:40 am |
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Harav Elimelech Biderman speaks before his
hadlakah
in Meron, early Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Elimelech Biderman leads the dancing at the
hadlakah
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Thousands at the
hadlakah
of Harav Elimelech Biderman. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Shalom Arush, Rav of Chut Shel Chesed, lights the
hadlakah
in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Shalom Arush at the
hadlakah
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Zvhiller Rebbe dances near the
medurah
in Meron, early Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Zvhiller Rebbe seen near the
medurah
in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
