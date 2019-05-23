Community

Morning Gallery From Meron

Shacharis at the netz minyan in Meron, Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Religious Ministry said that 230,000 people have come to Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
At Shacharis. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
A man shooting a bow and arrow in Meron, Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The hachnasas orchim tents in Meron, serving breakfast to thousands, Thursday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Hachnasas orchim tents in Meron, Thursday. (Ohr HaRashbi)