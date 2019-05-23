Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Inyan
Magazine
Letters
Prime
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Morning Gallery From Meron
Community
Morning Gallery From Meron
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5:38 am |
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5:38 am |
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Shacharis
at the
netz minyan
in Meron, Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the Religious Ministry said that 230,000 people have come to Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
At
Shacharis
. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
A man shooting a bow and arrow in Meron, Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The
hachnasas orchim
tents in Meron, serving breakfast to thousands, Thursday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Hachnasas orchim
tents in Meron, Thursday. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Related
Lag BaOmer 5778 in Meron, Morning Gallery
Preparations in Meron for Lag BaOmer Begin
Lag BaOmer 5778 in Meron, Afternoon Gallery
Last-Minute Preparations in Meron; Awaiting the Mass Crowds
Preparations Begin in Meron for Lag BaOmer
Sponsored Content