Afternoon Gallery From Meron

Three-year-old boys celebrate their first haircut in Meron, Thursday afternoon. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Noted Mekubal Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz cuts the hair of a three-year-old boy in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz leads the dancing in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Zlotchover Rebbe in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)