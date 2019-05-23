Want up-to-the-
May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
י"ח אייר תשע"ט - ל״ג בעומר
Community
Afternoon Gallery From Meron
Community
Afternoon Gallery From Meron
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:21 am
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:21 am |
י"ח אייר תשע"ט
Three-year-old boys celebrate their first haircut in Meron, Thursday afternoon. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Noted Mekubal Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz cuts the hair of a three-year-old boy in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz leads the dancing in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
The Zlotchover Rebbe in Meron. (David Cohen/Flash90)
