56th Annual National Siyum Mishnayos of Pirchei Agudas Yisroel

NEW YORK -

Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 6:52 pm |

Partial View of the Crowd.

Thirty years from now every attendee will remember the inspiration and excitement of one of the most unique events of his childhood!

On Sunday, May 19th, 1,000 boys from around the Metropolitan area attended Pirchei Agudas Yisroel’s 56th Annual National Siyum Mishnayos. The siyum took place at the Kol Yaakov Hall in Flatbush, and was chaired by Rabbi Avi Frank, a Rebbi at Yeshiva of Spring Valley.

The siyum program combines education and entertainment, bringing fun and learning to the boys who attended. They enjoyed presentations by Harav Yaakov Bender, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshiva Darchei Torah; Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudas Yisroel of America; Rabbi Labish Becker, executive director of Agudas Yisroel of America; and Rabbi Ephraim Levi, national director of Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of America.

Tehillim was recited by Rabbi Yehoshua Gruenfeld, Rosh Kollel, Iyun Hatalmud of Monsey, who also delivered divrei chizuk to the mesayemim at a pre-Siyum event. Kaddish was recited by Harav Dovid Aryeh Ehrenfeld, Mattersdorfer Rav Shlit”a, in memory of his father Harav Simcha Bunim Ehrenfeld zt”l, Mattersdorfer Rav and chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah.

Master storyteller Rabbi Yoel Ferber mesmerized the crowd. The boys were treated to multiple audio-visual presentations: A slide presentation on the life of the Mattersdorfer Rav zt”l, a video on the life of Hagaon Harav Avrohom Chaim Levin zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva Telshe Chicago and chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, produced by Rabbi Yosef Treisser, director of Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of Montreal, and a presentation on the 12th Siyum HaShas of Daf Yomi.

Raffles throughout the evening included a plethora of prizes including sets of sefarim, a Shas, and a bicycle! Congratulations to the mesaymim and to all of those who participated.

The mesayemim,

Mattersdorfer Rav, shlita

Yisroel Eliezer Kanarek.

Yosef Boruchov.