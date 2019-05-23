30 Families Evacuated From Beit Hagai Due to Large Fire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:17 am |

The fire in Beit Haggai, Thursday.

A large fire broke out Thursday afternoon near the town of Beit Hagai in the southern Chevron hills, and three people were lightly injured from smoke inhalation.

As firefighters battle the blaze, 30 families – of the 110 in the moshav – have been evacuated and the flow of electricity to them has been intentionally stopped.

The fire and rescue forces are working on the fire. It is still too early to determine whether it was arson, the spread of a bonfire that was out of control or some other element.

The head of the South Chevron Hills Regional Council, Yochai Damari, asked the firefighting forces to send firefighting helicopters into the area.

In other places across the country, a forest fire closed Highway 44 in both directions between the Shimshon and Eshtaol Junctions.

The road near the Uzi Narkiss Bridge in Yerushalayim was closed due to a forest fire, and later opened.

Eight fire and rescue teams are battling four fires in the Beit Shemesh area. Six firefighting airplanes with flame retardants were dispatched to battle the fires.