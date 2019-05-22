Soldiers Nab Gush Etzion Firebomb-Throwing Gang

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 3:21 am |

A masked Israeli special forces soldier stands guard near the Gush Etzion junction. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday prevented an Arab gang from throwing stones and firebombs at Israeli vehicles, stopping them right before the attacks. The gang was about to attack Israeli vehicles in the area of El-Khader in Gush Etzion when soldiers noticed and intervened. The terrorists ran away and the soldiers gave chase. When one of the terrorists aimed a firebomb at soldiers, they shot him in the leg, disabling him. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Yerushalayim for treatment.

Border Guards, meanwhile, arrested four Arabs who were found to be carrying weapons at the Shuafat checkpoint in Yerushalayim on their way into the city. The four were in a vehicle that was stopped early Wednesday morning, and a search of the vehicle yielded a handgun with several rounds of ammunition. The Arabs, residents of the Shuafat refugee camp, were arrested and are being questioned.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.