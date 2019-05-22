Shipment of Hundreds of Thousands of Balloons Into Gaza Thwarted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:58 am |

A box of the balloons. (Tax Authority)

An Israeli man is suspected of trying to smuggle hundreds of thousands of balloons into the Gaza Strip, the Tax Authority said Wednesday.

According to the Tax Authority, the 50-year-old man utilized his Israeli citizenship at security checks at the Ashdod port, with the intent to import the balloons – corresponding to the colors of the Palestinian flag – to a contact in Chevron, from where the container was slated to be transferred to Gaza.

The container with the balloons was caught on Sunday, before reaching its destination.

The suspect was released on bail and can’t leave the country for the next six months.