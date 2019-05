NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 6:19 pm |

The MTA has passed a proposal to give all students who live more than half-mile from their school a full-fare student Metrocard. Previously, students who lived between half and one-and-a-half miles, depending on their ages, received only a half-fare MetroCard.

The new full-fare Metrocards will be distributed starting next fall.