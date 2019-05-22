Community

Last-Minute Preparations in Meron; Awaiting the Mass Crowds

Last-minute preparations seen on Wednesday morning in Meron, just hours before the expected arrival of hundreds of thousands over the next day, until late Thursday. (Ohr HaRashbi)
A seemingly quiet courtyard of the tziyun – the quiet before the storm. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Tefillos at the tziyun, Wednesday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Shacharis in Meron, Wednesday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)