May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019
י"ז אייר תשע"ט - ל״ב בעומר
י"ז אייר תשע"ט - ל״ב בעומר
Community
Last-Minute Preparations in Meron; Awaiting the Mass Crowds
Last-Minute Preparations in Meron; Awaiting the Mass Crowds
י"ז אייר תשע"ט
י"ז אייר תשע"ט
Last-minute preparations seen on Wednesday morning in Meron, just hours before the expected arrival of hundreds of thousands over the next day, until late Thursday. (Ohr HaRashbi)
A seemingly quiet courtyard of the
tziyun
– the quiet before the storm. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Tefillos
at the
tziyun
, Wednesday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)
Shacharis
in Meron, Wednesday morning. (Ohr HaRashbi)
