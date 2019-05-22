Community

Lag BaOmer Celebrated in Melbourne, Australia

Dancing at the Lag BaOmer medurah in Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael, Wednesday night. (Y. Rosenbaum)
Harav Shlomo Kohn (C), Rav of the community, seen at the dancing. (Y. Rosenbaum)
The Rav dancing with the bachurim of the community. (Y. Rosenbaum)
(Y. Rosenbaum)