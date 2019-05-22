Want up-to-the-
May 22, 2019
י"ז אייר תשע"ט - ל״ב בעומר
Community
Lag BaOmer Celebrated in Melbourne, Australia
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:10 am |
י"ז אייר תשע"ט
Dancing at the Lag BaOmer
medurah
in Melbourne’s Adass Yisrael, Wednesday night. (Y. Rosenbaum)
Harav Shlomo Kohn (C), Rav of the community, seen at the dancing. (Y. Rosenbaum)
The Rav dancing with the
bachurim
of the community. (Y. Rosenbaum)
(Y. Rosenbaum)
