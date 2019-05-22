Israel

Lag BaOmer 5779 in Meron

lag baomer
The Boyaner Rebbe, shlita.
lag baomer
lag baomer

 

lag baomer
The Boyaner Rebbe, shlita, performing the first hadlakah. (Screencap)
lag baomer
lag baomer

 

Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:28 pm .