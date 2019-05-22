YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm |

Incendiary balloons from Gaza caused at least eleven fires in southern Israel on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported.

“All of the fires were caused by incendiary balloons,” a spokesman for the local fire department said at the scene in the Eshkol and Sdot Negev regions, near the Gaza border.

The fires started in grasslands and agricutural fields. In one case, 50 dunams (12 acres) of wheat fields in Kibbutz Alumim were destroyed, a Sdot Negev spokesperson said.

Teams from the fire department, the Parks Authority and the Jewish National Fund, as well as security officers from nearby communities, were on hand to put out the fires.

As of Wednesday evening, “all of them are under control,” a fire department spokesman said.

Israeli security officials had no immediate comment on the incidents as violations of the current ceasefire with Gaza terror groups.